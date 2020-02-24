LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a rallying cry to his players to show character and fight to the very end in their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.
City, who have not progressed beyond the semis-finals of Europe's elite club competition, have been banned by UEFA for the next two seasons following an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.
They face a daunting task against the 13-times champions, who they take on in the first leg in Madrid on Wednesday.
“We have to show our personality. I know that my players, myself, all the club want to fight until the end for this title,” Guardiola told reporters following Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester City.