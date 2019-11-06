Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League group F soccer match on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Martin Meissner

DORTMUND – Borussia Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi produced a blistering individual performance as he scored a brace to help his side overhaul a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 at home over Inter Milan in their Champions League Group F clash on Tuesday. Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino fired Inter into a 2-0 first-half lead before Dortmund came storming back with Hakimi scoring either side of a Julian Brandt effort.

The result left Dortmund second in the group on seven points from four games, one behind leaders Barcelona and three ahead of third-placed Inter. Bottom team Slavia Prague, who earned a 0-0 draw at Barca in the early kick off, have two points.

Inter were in complete control in the first half. But Dortmund's relentless pressure paid off after the break, with Hakimi pulling one back and then struck the winner after Brandt equalised with a fine finish from a tight angle.

Reuters