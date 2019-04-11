Harry Kane checks out his ankle after a clash with Fabian Delph. Photo: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Harry Kane’s season could be over after Tottenham Hotspur revealed on Thursday that the England captain suffered “significant” damage to his left ankle during their Champions League win over Manchester City. In a statement, Spurs also said that examinations revealed that midfielder Dele Alli fractured his left hand during the victory, but that he could yet play against relegated Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

“Following assessment over the past two days, we can confirm that Harry Kane has sustained a significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle following a challenge... Investigations are ongoing, and he will continue to be assessed by our medical staff over the coming week,” Spurs said in a statement.

Kane, who has already injured the same ankle this season, was pictured leaving Tottenham’s new stadium on crutches after picking up the injury when going to tackle Fabian Delph early in the second half.

After the 1-0 win, which puts them in pole position to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time ever, coach Mauricio Pochettino said Kane could be out for the rest of the campaign.

That would be a big blow for Spurs, who are fourth in the Premier League and battling with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United for a place in next year’s Champions League.

Kane has scored 17 times in the league this season after topping the scoring charts at last summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The 25-year-old could also miss England’s bid to win the Nations League.

Injury Update: Harry Kane / Dele Alli — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 11, 2019

AFP