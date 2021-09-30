He’s the ’GOAT’: Cristiano Ronaldo sets Twitter alight with late Champions League winner for Manchester United
CAPE TOWN - Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming in the Uefa Champions League for Manchester United delivered a 95th-minute winner against Villarreal that created a frenzy inside Old Trafford on Wednesday night.
It equally set off wild celebrations on Twitter with social media branding the Portuguese as all time "GOAT".
Former England defender and United teammate Rio Ferdinand simply nodded approvingly.
Yessssssssss— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 29, 2021
My Guy 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽@Cristiano
2-1 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/PGwgQEwtrx
The official Manchester United FC account simply dubbed Ronaldo "Mr Champions League" with an emoji of a goat.
Ladies and gentlemen: 𝗠𝗿. 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 🌟— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 29, 2021
🐐 @Cristiano #MUFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/iCX9qNsRBG
Meanwhile, some United fans used it as an opportunity to raise the banter levels with rival Tottenham Hotspur fans.
Ronaldo's shirt stayed longer on top than Spurs 😅👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y8OePCsvg3— Kish (@demanding_devil) September 29, 2021
Others paid tribute to Ronaldo's mother for giving birth to him.
Tell the woman that gave birth to Christiano Ronaldo that God will bless her and everything she touches will be blessed#CR7 pic.twitter.com/4PClC4Xnqj— DiDi Don (@DiDiDon90503978) September 30, 2021
The ability to score late goals throughout his career was also hailed.
Cristiano Ronaldo- King of Clutch— ᴹ7 (@cristianogoatfc) September 30, 2021
-Ronaldo has the most Match- winning goals in football history, (250)
-Most Match-winning Goals by an EPL player in a season (12) 07/08
-Most Match winning Goals by an Laliga Player in a season (17) 11/12
🐐 pic.twitter.com/oUmEkbTDYN
