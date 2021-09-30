SportSoccerUefa Champions League
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winner against Villareal. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters
He’s the ’GOAT’: Cristiano Ronaldo sets Twitter alight with late Champions League winner for Manchester United

By Zaahier Adams

CAPE TOWN - Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming in the Uefa Champions League for Manchester United delivered a 95th-minute winner against Villarreal that created a frenzy inside Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

It equally set off wild celebrations on Twitter with social media branding the Portuguese as all time "GOAT".

Former England defender and United teammate Rio Ferdinand simply nodded approvingly.

The official Manchester United FC account simply dubbed Ronaldo "Mr Champions League" with an emoji of a goat.

Meanwhile, some United fans used it as an opportunity to raise the banter levels with rival Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Others paid tribute to Ronaldo's mother for giving birth to him.

The ability to score late goals throughout his career was also hailed.

