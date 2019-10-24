GENK – Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrated his return to the Champions League with two goals on Wednesday, 18 months after the England international midfielder suffered a serious knee injury against Roma.
The 26-year-old only returned to make the bench when his team mates outclassed fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in June this year to win the competition and lift their sixth European Cup.
Oxlade-Chamberlain showed he was ready to make up for lost time as he powered Juergen Klopp's side to a 4-1 victory against Belgian club Racing Genk on Wednesday for their first group stage win on the road for two years.
"I've definitely missed it. It's a special tournament to play in, a competition we all grew up wanting to play in one day," Oxlade-Chamberlain told BT Sport.
"It was nice to be back out there (after) seeing the boys do so well last year. I was fortunate enough to get back involved on the bench for the big day in the final and watch them bring it home.