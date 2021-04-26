Italian clubs who break away to be banned from Serie A, says federation boss

ROME – The Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Monday that clubs who join a breakaway league would be banned from all domestic competitions including Serie A.

Three Serie A clubs -- Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan -- were among 12 major European sides who were involved in the plans to launch a European Super League last week.

"(Clubs) who plan to play in competitions outside of FIFA or UEFA will lose their affiliation to our championship," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said after a meeting on Monday.

Inter Milan announced their withdrawal from the proposed Super League last Wednesday after the departure of the six English clubs.

But Juventus and AC Milan were less clear, acknowledging the failure of the plans without specifying whether or not they were leaving the project.

