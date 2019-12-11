Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Mohamed Salah for showing self-belief after he spurned several straightforward chances before scoring from a tight angle to help the defending champions reach the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday.
Liverpool beat Salzburg 2-0 to advance as Group E winners, with Salah adding to midfielder Naby Keita's opener after rounding opposition goalkeeper Cican Stankovic.
BOSS 👌— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 10, 2019
Three points and a clean sheet means @Alissonbecker and @VirgilvDijk are happy 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZNaznuskan
"He played really well but didn't score in the situations we expect him usually to score, but staying on track and making such a decisive and very difficult finish, that probably says much more about him than all of the other goals he has scored," said Klopp.