Klopp hails Salah's 'sensational finish'









Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Mohamed Salah for showing self-belief after he spurned several straightforward chances before scoring from a tight angle to help the defending champions reach the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Mohamed Salah for showing self-belief after he spurned several straightforward chances before scoring from a tight angle to help the defending champions reach the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday. Liverpool beat Salzburg 2-0 to advance as Group E winners, with Salah adding to midfielder Naby Keita's opener after rounding opposition goalkeeper Cican Stankovic.



"Staying concentrated, belief in the next moment, it was brilliant. A very, very difficult goal but a sensational finish."

Salah's goal was his 11th for Liverpool this season and took him to 20 Champions League goals for the club.

Liverpool next host basement-side Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

