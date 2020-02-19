MADRID – Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp railed against Atletico Madrid's negative tactics and gamesmanship after the holders fell to a 1-0 defeat away from home in a tense Champions League last-16 first leg in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.
Saul Niguez's scrappy goal in the fourth minute got Atletico off to an ideal start in a fervent atmosphere at the Wanda Metropolitano but Klopp was unhappy with some aspects of Diego Simeone's side's play.
"You need to be really strong as a referee in this atmosphere. Already in the first 30 minutes three of their players went to the ground, I don't know what for," Klopp told reporters.
"They got a result, the stadium wasn't here to see sensational football. Atletico were here to squeeze a result out of this game, they got the result and so they are happy and we are not that happy."
The biggest flashpoint of a fiery game saw Atletico loudly appeal for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to be sent off for a second clash with Sime Vrsaljko after being booked for an earlier incident with the Croatian.