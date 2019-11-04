Liverpool will not allow themselves to be distracted by the weekend's Premier League match against Manchester City and are solely focused on Tuesday's Champions League group game against Genk, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
League leaders Liverpool host City in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday as they look to extend a six-point advantage.
European champions Liverpool are second in their Champions League group – a point behind Napoli – and Klopp's side host Genk at Anfield.
"I don't think about Man City, I don't have to tell the boys. The story they wrote the last three years is only possible because we focus on the next game," Klopp told reporters on Monday.
"We have big ambitions in the Champions League and it's an open group. We have to be 100% spot on, we have to make an atmosphere, get these points. For the people at Anfield, we need to focus on this match, same as the players.