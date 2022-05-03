Liverpool love the pressure of quadruple quest - Trent Alexander-Arnold

London - Liverpool are thriving on the pressure of playing for an unprecedented quadruple and every game feels like a final now, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Villarreal. Liverpool hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg as they target a third final in five years in Europe's elite club competition.

Story continues below Advertisment

The English League Cup winners are also a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and have reached the FA Cup final, where they take on Chelsea this month. "To be honest, I feel like we thrive off it (the pressure)," Alexander-Arnold told reporters. "I've said it before, I feel this is always the best time in the season for us lads. Every game is a final, we're pushing on all three fronts now. ALSO READ: Title-winning Real Madrid ready for Man City Champions League challenge

"These are the exciting games, you want to be playing in these, you want everything on the line and you want every game to feel like you have to win it ... the lads feel the same way. "It's exciting, the buzz you get from scoring in the game and you know it's vitally important." The 23-year-old right back had said earlier this season that Liverpool must aim for a minimum of one trophy per year but he has revised that target.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Estadio de la Cerámica awaits 💫 pic.twitter.com/XS8vNUAZAT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2022 "I did say one trophy a season minimum and that's probably in a season that's not one of our best. But we're in fine form, we've played outstanding all season, we've been able to win in different ways," Alexander-Arnold said.

Story continues below Advertisment