LIVERPOOL - Holders Liverpool are approaching their last Champions League group game at Salzburg as if they are playing a final as they bid to reach the last 16, manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday.
Group E leaders Liverpool are a point ahead of Napoli and three in front of Salzburg, with all three teams still in the running to claim the top two spots and qualify.
Liverpool drew 1-1 with Napoli at Anfield in the last round of group matches, while Salzburg won 4-1 away to Genk.
"We drew the last game and after that game Napoli were for sure in a better mood than we were and Salzburg were in the best mood for sure, they won their away game and knew they could go to the next round by their own doing," Klopp told the Liverpool website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/377226-we-re-preparing-like-a-final-jurgen-klopp-on-salzburg-v-liverpool.
"We knew immediately after the Napoli game we have a final, and we have to make sure we are prepared for a final.