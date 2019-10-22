Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has recovered from an ankle injury and has returned to the squad for Wednesday's Champions League match at Genk, the club said on Tuesday.

Salah has not played since injuring his ankle in a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League earlier this month. The Egyptian missed the 1-1 draw at Manchester United over the weekend, which ended the Anfield side's 17-match winning streak in the league.