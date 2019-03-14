Uefa said Man United, who finished below champions Man City in the Premier League last season, would have their fixture reversed. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Manchester City and Manchester United will not play their home games in next month’s Champions League quarter-finals on the same or consecutive nights, following a decision by local authorities, Uefa said on Thursday. Ahead of Friday’s draw, European soccer’s governing body said it would amend the scheduling if both Manchester clubs are drawn to play their home games in the same week.

Uefa said United, who finished below champions City in the Premier League last season, would have their fixture reversed.

The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 9/10, with the return legs scheduled for April 16/17.

“Following a decision made by relevant local authorities, Manchester City and Manchester United cannot play at home on the same night, nor on consecutive nights,” Uefa said.

“Should both clubs be drawn within the same sequence (home or away), the team having finished lower in the domestic league the previous season – in this case United – will be reversed, in accordance with the Uefa Club Competitions Committee principles.

“In accordance with paragraph 21.01(b) of the Uefa Champions League regulations, the Uefa administration will determine which matches will be played on Tuesday, which matches on Wednesday.”

Uefa said that the same rule would apply should both teams advance to the semi-finals.

There is also the possibility that derby rivals United and City could face each other in the quarter-finals, or take on fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Reuters