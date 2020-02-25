Manchester United are in "rebuild" mode as the English soccer club chases a return to the European Champions League, Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward said after financial results were dented by the team's absence from this season's tournament.
Woodward has been backing United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to forge a team that mixes top talent from around the world with young players from its academy.
"We are pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup as we enter the final third of the season," Woodward said in a statement.
"The foundation for delivering the long-term success that we are all working towards is in place as we implement our plan and our footballing vision with Ole."
United sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after beating Watford 3-0 on Sunday with goals from new signing Bruno Fernandes, academy graduate Mason Greenwood and French striker Anthony Martial.