Manchester City beat Paris St Germain to reach Champions League final

MANCHESTER – Riyad Mahrez struck twice as Manchester City reached the Champions League final for the first time thanks to a 2-0 victory over Paris St Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday that secured a 4-1 aggregate win.

City will now face the winner of Wednesday's semi-final, second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid in the May 29th final in Istanbul.

ALSO READ: PSG sweat on fitness of Kylian Mbappe for Manchester City Champions League clash

Leading 2-1 from the first leg, City eased their nerves when Algerian winger Mahrez scored in the 11th minute after latching on to a blocked shot from Kevin De Bruyne.

PSG badly missed their injured striker Kylian Mbappe who, suffering a calf injury, was forced to watch the game from the stand as a substitute.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola calls for Manchester City cool heads to see off PSG

Pep Guardiola's side doubled their lead in the 63rd minute with a classic counter-attack, as Phil Foden burst down the left and, after a quick exchange of passes with De Bruyne, picked out Mahrez at the back post who slotted in from close range.

ALSO READ: Manchester City showed true identity in second half against PSG, says Pep Guardiola

PSG's Argentine winger Angel Di Maria was sent off in the 69th minute after a clash with Fernandinho after the ball had gone out of play.

Reuters