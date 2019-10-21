BRUGES – Kylian Mbappe will either start or come on as an impact player for Paris St Germain but he will not play the full 90 minutes in Tuesday's Champions League match against Club Brugge, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Monday.
The 20-year-old World Cup winner has been involved in limited action this season because of a thigh injury and his return to full fitness is still being monitored by the club.
“I think 90 minutes is too much for Kylian Mbappe. It is the same for Edi (Edison Cavani),” Tuchel told a pre-match media conference.
PSG’s 32-year-old Uruguayan striker has battled with a hip problem this season and has played sparingly.
Asked about the team selection, Tuchel said: “I have some ideas, there’s a lot going on in my head. But I haven’t yet figured out the starting 11.