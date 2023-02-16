Dortmund - Karim Adeyemi earned comparisons to the cartoon character Road Runner on Wednesday after the speedy Borussia Dortmund forward left Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez in the dust to score a brilliant solo goal in their 1-0 Champions League win. Adeyemi broke from inside his own half and sprinted more than 60 metres before slotting home to give Dortmund a win in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

"Meep Meep! And then he goes," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told BT Sport when asked to describe the 21-year-old's goal. Karim Adeyemi dribbled right past Enzo Fernández, went around Kepa, and gave Dortmund the lead against Chelsea.



What a talent ✨ pic.twitter.com/uVk58elpmI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 15, 2023 ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe believes PSG can beat Bayern in return leg "This is the quality of Karim.

"It was a corner kick and we defended it quite well. It was a dangerous situation but then when you see his acceleration... his first touch was there to accelerate the game. ALSO READ: Brahim Diaz gives Milan slender advantage against Tottenham "If you are quick like this then it is going to be very tough for every defence. It was a great goal and very important as it was the winning goal."

