Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

'Meep Meep!'- Dortmund coach Edin Terzic compares Karim Adeyemi to Road Runner after Chelsea goal

Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal of the game between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League first leg tie. Photo: Vriedemann Vogel/EPA

Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal of the game between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League first leg tie. Photo: Vriedemann Vogel/EPA

Published 2h ago

Share

Dortmund - Karim Adeyemi earned comparisons to the cartoon character Road Runner on Wednesday after the speedy Borussia Dortmund forward left Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez in the dust to score a brilliant solo goal in their 1-0 Champions League win.

Adeyemi broke from inside his own half and sprinted more than 60 metres before slotting home to give Dortmund a win in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Meep Meep! And then he goes," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told BT Sport when asked to describe the 21-year-old's goal.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe believes PSG can beat Bayern in return leg

"This is the quality of Karim.

More on this

"It was a corner kick and we defended it quite well. It was a dangerous situation but then when you see his acceleration... his first touch was there to accelerate the game.

ALSO READ: Brahim Diaz gives Milan slender advantage against Tottenham

"If you are quick like this then it is going to be very tough for every defence. It was a great goal and very important as it was the winning goal."

Story continues below Advertisement

Dortmund, who are on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions, travel to London for the return leg on March 7.

Reuters

Related Topics:

ChelseaSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters