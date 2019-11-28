BARCELONA - Lionel Messi scored in his 700th match for Barcelona and also set up goals for Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann as the Catalans beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday to seal a spot in the Champions League knockout stages as Group F winners.
Messi set up Suarez to put Barca ahead at a packed Camp Nou in the 29th minute before the Uruguayan returned the compliment for the Argentine to establish another Champions League record on his landmark night four minutes later.
Messi's left-foot strike meant he had scored against a 34th different team in the Champions League, surpassing the mark that he had shared with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul.
"Messi moves so well between the lines and when he receives the ball he is almost unstoppable," said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, whose side struck a late consolation goal through substitute Jadon Sancho.
"Sometimes all you can do is try to foul him because he is so explosive. He is also deadly whenever he makes a final ball."