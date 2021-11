Michael Carrick hails 'cold, calculated' Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United beat Villarreal

Ronaldo's chipped finish gave his team the lead in the 78th minute at the Ceramica before Jadon Sancho added a second late on to secure United's place in the last 16. "It's what he does," said Carrick about Ronaldo. "In the big games, the big moments, when you need a goal or that something, he's there to deliver. "He has that cold, calculated mentality to stay calm. He doesn't snatch at chances. I'm delighted to have him and not surprised at all he managed to come up with a goal for us."

Mr. @ChampionsLeague is at it again!@Cristiano 🌟#MUFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/b0X1TeFCqW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2021 Carrick is expected to remain in position for Sunday's game at Premier League leaders Chelsea. "It's not an important result for me personally. It's an important one for the players and the club," said Carrick. "It's been an emotional few days. The first person I spoke to after Ed (Woodward) offered me the job was Ole, to see what he thought about it. That was the right thing to do.