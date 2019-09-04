Juventus' Emre Can, left was left out of the Champions League squad for the season. Photo: Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP

HAMBURG – Germany international midfielder Emre Can has expressed disappointment and anger at being left out of the Juventus squad for the Champions League this season. "That was extremely shocking for me, that I am not there in the Champions League, because something else was discussed with me last week," Can said before training with his international colleagues in Hamburg on Wednesday.

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri delivered the decision this week by telephone "without giving me a reason," said Can. "That makes me cross and angry."

The 25-year-old was linked with a transfer up until the weekend. The transfer window in most major European leagues closed on Monday.

"For me it was a condition, to stay with the club, that I was there in the Champions League," Can said, adding there would be "consequences" of Juventus' behaviour towards him.

Juventus meet Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid und Lokomotiv Moscow in Group D of the Champions League.

Germany face the Netherlands and Northern Ireland in the coming Euro 2020 qualifiers on Friday and Monday. Can was recalled to coach Joachim Loew's squad after nearly a year out for the matches.

