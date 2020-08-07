Neuer: Bayern 'fully charged' before Champions League restart

MUNICH – Captain Manuel Neuer says Bayern Munich are completely ready to resume their Champions League campaign when they host Chelsea in the last 16 second leg on Saturday.

"I feel like we're fully charged," the goalkeeper told a news conference on Friday. "We have worked hard and are well prepared."

Bayern begin with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg in London and will expect to progress to the quarter-finals, held in a mini-tournament in Lisbon from August 12.

"We have the necessary respect and have seen how Chelsea have played since the restart," said coach Hansi Flick. "It's important to have this respect, but also to be confident going into the game and show our own strengths."

Flick confirmed winger Kingsley Coman would miss out with injury but said Bayern had "enough alternatives" in Philippe Coutinho or Ivan Perisic.