DORTMUND – Paris St Germain forward Neymar is expected to play on Tuesday against Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16, first-leg tie after overcoming a rib injury, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said on Monday.
The Brazilian did not play in the club's 4-4 Ligue 1 draw at Amiens over the weekend when Tuchel rested some other players.
"He is here, he will train and if all goes well he will play tomorrow. Because for us it changes almost everything when he plays and I hope he will play," said Tuchel.
PSG have been knocked out at this stage in the past three seasons and are desperate to leave a mark on the competition.
"(Neymar) changes everything because if he plays we have his quality and confidence and ability to do decisive.