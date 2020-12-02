SportSoccerUefa Champions League
Paris Saint Germain's Neymar celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Group H match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Photo: via BackpagePix
Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford

By Reuters Time of article published 1h ago

MANCHESTER - Brazilian Neymar scored twice and his compatriot Fred was sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to throw Champions League Group H wide open.

United, PSG and RB Leipzig all on nine points heading into next week's final round of games in which the English side go to the German club and the French champions host Istanbul Basaksehir.

Neymar fired PSG into a sixth-minute lead after a Kylian Mbappe shot was deflected and fell kindly to the former Barcelona forward who drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

United drew level in the 32nd minute through a Marcus Rashford shot which deflected off the outstretched leg of Danilo to beat PSG keeper Keylor Navas.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side created several good chances after the break with Edinson Cavani hitting the bar but PSG grabbed the win when Marquinhos poked home in the 69th minute after a drive into the box had been diverted to him by Abdou Diallo.

Neymar of PSG reacts during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Manchester United and PSG in Manchester, Britain, 02 December 2020. Photo: EPA/ Peter Powell

United's difficulties intensified when, a minute later, midfielder Fred was sent off for a second yellow card and Neymar added the third in stoppage time after a counter-attack.

Reuters

