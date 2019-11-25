MILAN – Napoli face a key Champions League match away to Liverpool on Wednesday and there is no end in sight to the turmoil at the club where the directors still appear to be at loggerheads with coach Carlo Ancelotti and his players.
The Gazzetta dello Sport said on Monday that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis was set to fine his players one quarter of their monthly wages after they broke off a week-long training retreat this month, described by Italian media as a mutiny.
The newspaper added that midfielder Allan, a lynchpin of the side over the past five seasons, would be fined half his salary while the players were also consulting their lawyers.
The problem blew up after Di Laurentiis ordered widely-disliked "ritiro" – a training camp where the squad are confined to a hotel -- following a 2-1 loss to AS Roma on Nov. 2.
The players refused to return to the camp following a Champions League match against Salzburg four days later, prompting the club to announce legal action against them.