Liverpool will be without forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino when they face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday. Egypt international Salah was carried off the pitch with a head injury in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win at Newcastle United, and has not recovered for the game against Barca at Anfield on Tuesday.

“They both are not available for tomorrow,” Klopp told a news conference.

“Two of the world’s best strikers are not available, and we have to score four goals to go through in 90 minutes.

“It doesn’t make life easier, but as long as we have 11 players on the pitch, we will try...

“If we can do it, wonderful – and if not, fail in the most beautiful way.”

Salah is expected to feature against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool’s final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, but Klopp said the clash with Barcelona was too soon for the 26-year-old.

“It’s a concussion for Mo. He would not be allowed to play. He feels okay, but it’s not good enough from a medical point of view. He’s desperate, but we cannot do it,” Klopp added.

“Together with our supporters, this was a long season, and there’s a little chance to make it even longer. If not, these are the last two home games of an incredible season.

“We should celebrate it with a good performance on the pitch and in the stands.”

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said Liverpool would have to be fearless to have a chance of progressing.

“That’s the only way we’re going to get a result. If we get caught up in fearing their players, then that’s not really going to work,” Alexander-Arnold added.

“We have had decent results this season where we have scored more than three goals, and being at home helps us.

“There’s still that sense of belief, but we know it’s going to be hard. But anything is possible, especially at Anfield.”

