Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Jesse Lingard to learn from costly Champions League error

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard will learn from his mistake that gifted Young Boys a late winner in their 2-1 Champions League defeat on Tuesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. United took an early lead through Cristiano Ronaldo before they were reduced to 10 men when Aaron Wan-Bisakka was sent off and then conceded an equaliser in the second half.

⚫️ 𝙎𝘾𝙀𝙉𝙀𝙎 𝙄𝙉 𝙎𝙒𝙄𝙏𝙕𝙀𝙍𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿 🟡



Jesse Lingard gives the ball away in the 95th minute and Theoson Siebatcheu beats David de Gea to send the home fans into a frenzy!



Young Boys have 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙣 Manchester United.#UCL pic.twitter.com/DLIiKODjDc — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 14, 2021 Solskjaer's side looked set to hang on for a draw but a misplaced back pass from substitute Lingard in stoppage time allowed Jordan Siebatcheu to score the winner. "With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it's obviously part and parcel of the game," Solskjaer said. Win together, lose together. Keep your head up, Jesse 👊#MUFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/nPF9Ovg8zT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2021 "We'll learn from it, he'll learn from it. We're humans, every footballer makes mistakes.