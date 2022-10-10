Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, October 10, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi out of Benfica Champions League match

Lionel Messi has missed just one of PSG's 14 games in all competitions this season. Picture: Alain Jocard AFP

Published 40m ago

Paris — Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi will miss this week's home Champions League game with Benfica due to injury, club sources told AFP on Monday.

The 35-year-old Argentine superstar suffered a slight calf issue in last week's 1-1 draw in Portugal and missed Saturday's draw at Reims in Ligue 1.

PSG will also be without defenders Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes as well as midfielder Renato Sanches for Tuesday's game in the French capital.

They sit top of Group H, ahead of Benfica, two-time European Cup winners, on goals scored in the group stage.

The ex-Barcelona forward has missed just one of PSG's 14 games in all competitions this season and they will hope he is fit for Sunday's high-octane Ligue 1 clash with bitter rivals Marseille.

Spain defender Sergio Ramos will definitely miss Sunday's game as he is suspended.

AFP

