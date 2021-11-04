Pep Guardiola praise for Manchester City creator Joao Cancelo after win over Brugge

Manchester - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lauded the special ability of right back Joao Cancelo after his three assists in the 4-1 defeat of Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday. Cancelo set up City's opener for Phil Foden then provided the perfect cross for Riyad Mahrez to restore their lead early in the second half after Brugge had hit back.

The Portuguese then gifted substitute Gabriel Jesus a goal with the last kick of the game. "He has been playing incredibly well all season," Guardiola said. "Of course, he sometimes has to improve his quality. "He has highs and lows, but he has a special ability to do something good."

Victory lifted City top of Group A with nine points, one more than Paris St Germain, and they now need one point to seal progress to the group phase for the ninth successive season. With progress almost assured, Guardiola said thoughts would now quickly turn to Saturday's Premier League derby against Manchester United. "I know the game against United is the most important thing. We are going to create a good environment but you cannot imagine how important today was," the Spaniard said.