Pep Guardiola praises 'dynamic' Phil Foden after Champions League winner

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed midfielder Phil Foden's performance after he scored the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League victory at Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham scored the opener for Dortmund in the quarter-final second leg but City hit back through Riyad Mahrez and Foden in the second half to secure a 4-2 win on aggregate. Foden, who also scored the winner in their 2-1 first-leg victory at home last week, made his City debut in 2017 as a substitute in a Champions League game against Feyenoord but limited playing time in the last couple of seasons meant he was linked with loan moves away. ALSO READ: WATCH: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp puts blame on first leg and finishing for Champions League exit But the 20-year-old has been a standout player for City this season, tallying six goals and five assists in the Premier League, and is considered one of England's brightest prospects.

"He scored two important goals to help us be in the semi-finals," said Guardiola. "He is learning to make decisions.

"He always creates something. He is dynamic offensively, defensively and in the small spaces.

"You have the feeling he is a guy who never hides."

City face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were not able to over their 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid at Anfield.

The Reds played to a 0-0 draw in their second leg encounter. Liverpool had numerous chances in the game to take the lead however they failed to convert.

Reuters