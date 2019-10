Percy Tau stars in Brugge Champions League draw









Percy Tau was sensational as Brugge drew against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Percy Tau made his Champions League group debut in fine form as he helped Club Brugge with a famous draw against Real Madrid. South African soccer fans went into a frenzy when Tau's assist saw his team mate Emmanuel Dennis score the opening goal of the game at the Bernabeu.

However soon after there was a nervous moment as VAR was used to see of the pair were on side, which the technology confirmed.

Tau was unlikely not find himself on the scoresheet on the night with a great effort which was saved by Thibaut Courtois.





❤️ pic.twitter.com/PNx1S3rRqm — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 1, 2019 The Belgian team then found themselves with a goal lead after Dennis netted his second goal of the night however not long after Los Blancos' Sergio Ramos headed the ball into the back of the net for the Spanish side.





However the win wasn't meant to be as as Brugge were down to 10 men after captain Ruud Vormer was sent off and moment's later Casimeiro leveled for Real in the 85th minute.





The result now leaves the former European champions progression to the next round in doubt.





IOL Sport