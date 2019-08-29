Percy Tau in action for Club Brugge. The Bafana star will face Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray in the Champions League. Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA

MONACO – European champions Liverpool received a relatively kind draw for the group stage of this year’s Champions League with Italy’s Napoli their toughest opponents in Group E. Jurgen Klopp’s side, who beat Tottenham Hotspur in June’s final to win their sixth European Cup, will also face Austria’s Salzburg and Belgian side Genk.

The draw produced two fascinating groups which should deliver a real battle for qualification, with Barcelona facing Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague in Group F.

Group D is also a mouth-watering prospect, with Italian champions Juventus taking on Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will return to his homeland France for a clash with Paris St Germain in Group A, which also includes Club Brugge – where Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau plies his trade – and Galatasaray.

Last year’s runners-up Tottenham Hotspur face German champions Bayern Munich as well as Greek side Olympiakos and Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade in Group B.

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray

Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade

Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta

Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk

Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague

Group G: Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Olympique Lyonnais, RB Leipzig

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax Amsterdam, Valencia, Lille

