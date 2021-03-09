Pochettino laments Neymar injury v Barca, unconcerned by ghosts of 2017

PARIS – Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed his disappointment that Neymar could not return in time for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona, adding his side should try to forget about their huge advantage in the tie.

Neymar missed the first leg of the last-16 tie against his old side due to a thigh injury but his absence barely affected his side, who romped to a 4-1 win at the Camp Nou thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick.

The Brazilian had hoped to return for Wednesday's return leg at the Parc des Princes but misses the game as he continues his recovery, although Angel di Maria and Alessandro Florenzi are available to play after missing the first leg.

"All the medical staff and fitness coaches made a big effort to get him back for this game and to return overall. It's a shame because he was very excited about playing this game," Pochettino told a virtual news conference on Tuesday.

"He doesn't just want to play in the Champions League, he wants to be fit and help us achieve objectives in the Cup and league too. It's a difficult moment for him as he expected to recover but he needs a few more days and we hope he can return as soon as possible to help the team."