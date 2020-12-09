PSG and Basaksehir to complete game suspended after racism walkout

By Andy SCOTT PARIS - Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir prepared Wednesday to complete their Champions League match suspended 24 hours earlier when the players walked off the pitch in an unprecedented protest at an allegedly racist comment by a match official. Both teams left the pitch at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday after a touchline argument erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to describe Basaksehir's Cameroonian assistant coach Pierre Webo as "black", or "negru" in Romanian. The group game will resume at 1855 GMT where it left off, in the 14th minute, with a different set of officials. The official's comment drew condemnation from Basaksehir and PSG players, with the French side's forward Kylian Mbappe, who played a prominent role in the heated discussion on the touchline, tweeting "Say no to racism".

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is understood to be close to Basaksehir's owners, tweeted that he "strongly condemns the racist remarks", while France's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu, who was born in Romania, praised the players' "historic decision".

Basaksehir midfielder Giuliano said the official's comment was "disgraceful".

"(The comment) was very clear, many people heard, including our coach. It was disgraceful," he told Brazilian media.

"As a team and a group, we decided to protest because that is unacceptable. Racism has to end."

The row flared after Webo was shown a red card.

Television microphones in the empty stadium -- matches are taking place without spectators because of Covid-19 restrictions -- picked up a furious Webo repeatedly asking why a racist term had been used to describe him.

In the exchange in question between the all-Romanian officiating team, Coltescu said: "The black one over there. This is not possible. Go and identify him. That guy, the black one."

Basaksehir's Senegalese forward Demba Ba, among the substitutes for the away side, could be heard remonstrating with the official in English, saying: "When you mention a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you just say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy do you say 'this black guy?'"

Achille Webo (centre), member of the team of Basaksehir reacts during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Istanbul Basaksehir in Paris, France, 08 December 2020. Photo: EPA/Ian Langsdon

No to racism

European football's governing body UEFA promised a "thorough investigation" and has suspended the red card shown to Webo while it probes the matter.

The French government's spokesman Gabriel Attal condemned all racism in sport and commended the "solidarity" shown by both teams.

Rio Ferdinand, the former Manchester United and England defender and now a TV pundit, said on BT Sport: "I think we are at a disturbing tipping point. Not a week goes by without an incident involving race.

"The players walking off is a step in the right direction, but it can't just be left to them."

Ferdinand's brother Anton was involved in a high-profile incident in 2012 when Chelsea player John Terry was accused of racially abusing him during a match in England.

Many athletes have taken a strong stand against racism since Black Lives Matter protests flared around the world over the death of George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis in May.

Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands was named as the referee for the remainder of the game. The other officials will be Dutch and Polish. They replace Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan, his two assistants and Coltescu.

The president of the Turkish champions said his side refused to restart the game as long as the fourth official was still involved.

"The fourth official used the word 'negro' in front of everybody," Goksel Gumusdag told Turkish television channel TRT Spor.

Basaksehir responded to the incidents by tweeting "NO TO RACISM #Respect", along with a photo of UEFA's anti-racism logo.

The message was retweeted by PSG.

"All forms of racism go against the values held by Paris Saint-Germain, the club's chairman, staff and players," the French champions said.

Regardless of the result of the match, PSG have qualified for the last 16 from Group H after RB Leipzig beat Manchester United 3-2 in Germany.

However, PSG will need to win the game in order to finish top of the group above the German team.

