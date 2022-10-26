Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, October 26, 2022

PSG in paradise as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe turn on style in Champions League win

epa10265944 Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr after scoring a goal against Maccabi Haifa during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Paris Saint-Germain and Maccabi Haifa in Paris, France, 25 October 2022. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Published 3h ago

Paris - Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier watched Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar tear Maccabi Haifa apart in the Champions League on Tuesday and admitted he was a lucky to have the trio at his command.

Messi scored twice, as did Mbappe, while Neymar was also on target in the 7-2 win that ensured PSG moved into the last 16 of the Champions League from Group H.

Argentine Messi now has 129 Champions League goals and, despite being 35, looks set to keep scoring, especially with Mbappe and Neymar alongside him in a 4-3-3 formation.

"I saw the players enjoy themselves, and that's very important," Galtier said. "I had to think about how our fantastic three players up front could express themselves as best as possible and that the system could be very important.

"It's very pleasant to train them, to see them play every day. For a coach, it's paradise."

Messi and Mbappe also ended with two assists each while Neymar's dribble forced an own goal by Sean Goldberg as the trio proved unplayable at times.

"I had a front-row seat to watch them tonight," PSG midfielder Vitinha said. "We're all impressed, because they do things that others can't. It's really a privilege."

Reuters

