PSG in paradise as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe turn on style in Champions League win

Paris - Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier watched Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar tear Maccabi Haifa apart in the Champions League on Tuesday and admitted he was a lucky to have the trio at his command. Messi scored twice, as did Mbappe, while Neymar was also on target in the 7-2 win that ensured PSG moved into the last 16 of the Champions League from Group H.

"We are watching master craftsmen at work"



Mbappe kills Hakimi's cross dead and curls it in to the top corner to make it 5-2!



Argentine Messi now has 129 Champions League goals and, despite being 35, looks set to keep scoring, especially with Mbappe and Neymar alongside him in a 4-3-3 formation. "I saw the players enjoy themselves, and that's very important," Galtier said. "I had to think about how our fantastic three players up front could express themselves as best as possible and that the system could be very important. Mbappe says anything Messi can do, I can do better 😏



PSG in cruise control against Maccabi.



"It's very pleasant to train them, to see them play every day. For a coach, it's paradise."

Messi and Mbappe also ended with two assists each while Neymar's dribble forced an own goal by Sean Goldberg as the trio proved unplayable at times. "I had a front-row seat to watch them tonight," PSG midfielder Vitinha said. "We're all impressed, because they do things that others can't. It's really a privilege." Reuters