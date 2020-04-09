PSG launch crowdfunding platform to fight coronavirus

PARIS – Paris St Germain are launching a crowdfunding platform to help the local hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French champions said on Wednesday.

"By opening a crowdfunding platform... Paris St Germain is keeping the solidarity momentum toward the caregivers of the Paris and Ile de France (region) hospitals, the volunteers and beneficiaries of the Secours Populaire... and Action against Hunger," the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

"The club is calling on the whole PSG family to contribute."

PSG, who have already raised 200,000 euros ($217,240) by selling a 'Tous Unis' (All United) jersey, added that they would announce new solidarity measures in the coming days.