Pulisic, Azpilicueta to miss Bayern clash, says Chelsea boss Lampard

LONDON - Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta will miss Chelsea's Champions League match against Bayern Munich after picking up hamstring injuries, manager Frank Lampard said.

Defender Azpilicueta and forward Pulisic limped off during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Chelsea will visit German champions Bayern Munich on Aug. 8, trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

"I don't know the full extent of the injuries," Lampard told reporters. "But I know the hamstrings with Azpi and Christian - they have to be scanned and assessed over the next few days.

"They clearly won't be fit for next week."