MADRID – Two seasons after the departure of all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid are still struggling in front of goal and their lack of firepower has become a cause for concern ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City.
Real have made huge improvements since their disastrous first campaign without Ronaldo, with Zinedine Zidane solidifying their defence and creating a highly functional midfield since retaking the reins last March.
Zidane's side have the best defence in Spain, conceding 17 goals in 25 games, but that gain has been offset by a tame attack which has scored 16 goals fewer than La Liga leaders Barcelona.
This blunt attack has become a big talking point since Real drew 2-2 at home to struggling Celta Vigo and then lost at Levante last Saturday, turning their three-point lead over Barcelona in the Spanish standings to a two-point deficit.
"No-one had been talking about our lack of goals at any point this season, so it is opportunistic to start talking about it now," defender Sergio Ramos told a news conference ahead of their last-16 first leg game at home to City.