BUDAPEST – Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho has backed Pep Guardiola to end his Champions League barren run and win the trophy with Manchester City.
"It's a very difficult competition, but he is a very good coach with a great team at his disposal so they can break through at any moment," Ronaldinho told Reuters in Budapest, where he was promoting teqball, a hybrid sport mixing football with table tennis.
In the three seasons since the Spaniard took over, City won two Premier League titles, and added an FA Cup and League Cup for a domestic treble last season, but have so far failed to crack the European game's ultimate test.
Ronaldinho, now 39, said the pass-heavy style of play at Man City may be different from the spectacular individual efforts that marked his own career, but the English club are still "perennial contenders" and played beautiful football.
"I don't watch their games in their entirety, usually only highlights, but what I do see of Man City I do always like a lot," he said.