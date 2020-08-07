Ronaldo brace not enough as Olympique Lyon knock out Juventus

TURIN - Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, including an unstoppable long-range goal, to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League on Friday.

However, it was not enough as the French side reached the quarter-finals on away goals.

Lyon went ahead in the 12th minute from a contentious penalty, awarded for a foul by Rodrigo Bentancur. It was converted by Memphis Depay.

Ronaldo levelled from another spot kick, harshly awarded against Depay for handball, two minutes before half-time.

Ronaldo put Juventus ahead out of the blue on the hour as he found space for a shot and blasted the ball past Anthony Lopes from 25 metres.