Ronaldo brace not enough as Olympique Lyon knock out Juventus
TURIN - Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, including an unstoppable long-range goal, to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League on Friday.
However, it was not enough as the French side reached the quarter-finals on away goals.
Lyon went ahead in the 12th minute from a contentious penalty, awarded for a foul by Rodrigo Bentancur. It was converted by Memphis Depay.
Ronaldo levelled from another spot kick, harshly awarded against Depay for handball, two minutes before half-time.
Ronaldo put Juventus ahead out of the blue on the hour as he found space for a shot and blasted the ball past Anthony Lopes from 25 metres.
But Juve could not find the third goal and the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate, sending the Ligue 1 side into the final eight.
