Ronaldo Koeman is unsure if he has Barcelona backing after Benfica thrashing

LISBON - Ronald Koeman admitted he is in the dark about his future after a 3-0 defeat by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday put his position as Barcelona coach in serious doubt. Another heavy loss for Barca means they sit bottom of Group E, having lost back-to-back group games in the Champions League for the first time since 2000.

Koeman was already under pressure after a disappointing start to the season while his relationship with club president Joan Laporta has been strained in recent weeks. Barca face Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga, with reports in the Catalan press indicating a board meeting will be held on Thursday to decide if Koeman should be in charge. "I feel very supported by the players, by the attitude that they have, and the rest I don't know," said Koeman after the match.

…Ronald Koeman’s future doesn’t look good after this terrible performance. Crucial hours/days ahead. Xavi and Roberto Martinez both in Barça board list for days. #FCB pic.twitter.com/dw7y9fk448 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2021 Koeman was asked again about his future in a press conference. "I can't say anything because I don't know what the club feels about this," he said. "I can't answer more questions about this because it's not in my hands. We'll see." 🎙 @RonaldKoeman analyzes #BenficaBarça: pic.twitter.com/lGh8XJGMuA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 29, 2021 Barcelona have won only one of their last five games in all competitions, a run that has also left them sitting sixth in La Liga.