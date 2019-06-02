Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with his teammates after winning the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday. Photo: Francisco Seco/AP

MADRID – Mohamed Salah expressed his delight at playing a full role in Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham on Saturday, after injury ruined his night against Real Madrid a year ago. The Egyptian went off injured and in tears during the first half of last year’s final after hurting his shoulder during the 3-1 loss to Real.

“Everyone is happy now, I am glad to play the second final in a row and play 90 minutes finally,” Salah told BT Sport.

“Everyone did his best today, no great individual performances today, all the team was unbelievable.”

Salah scored the second quickest goal in the final of the modern Champions League, blasting home a penalty less than two minutes into the match following a handball by Moussa Sissoko.

“I have sacrificed a lot for my career, to come from a village to go to Cairo, and to be an Egyptian at this level is unbelievable for me,” said Salah.

Divock Origi, who scored the winning goal against Barcelona in Liverpool’s remarkable semi-final comeback, sealed victory three minutes from time with a superb low finish.

“This is a moment I’ll never forget, it’s a great moment for the club and for the city,” Origi told BFM.

AFP