DURBAN – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought a new lease of life as the interim coach for Manchester United, and former teammate Ryan Giggs is backing him to take over the reigns on a permanent basis. The Red Devils were in disarray under the tutelage of beleaguered Jose Mourinho, who was sacked for poor results.

Man United are almost invincible under the regime of Solskjaer in the league. He is yet to taste defeat since taking over the hot seat.

The Norwegian is still unbeaten in the league after 12 outings, having won 10 and drawn two.

The legendary Giggs, who spent 24 years during his playing career, is in South Africa with Uefa Champions League sponsors Heineken, who are hosting a trophy tour.

On Wednesday, the tour went to Sibaya Casino, where Giggs interacted with fans before United’s blockbuster encounter with Paris Saint-Germain.

In an exclusive interview, Giggs believes that Solskjaer has proven beyond reasonable doubt he is capable of bringing back the glory days at Old Trafford.

“He has done a fantastic job for what he has done in a short space of time. He is unbeaten in the Premier League. He has played Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, and none of these teams have beaten him.

“He has brought smiles back on the faces. He has given the club the belief. Not just the players, but the fans and the management. Everything has changed,” a relaxed Giggs elaborated.

The Red Devils failed to lift a trophy last season.

Solskjaer has an opportunity to capture his maiden silverware in the FA Cup. He was pitted against Wolves in the quarter-finals of the competition.

“At the moment, there’s no rush of giving him the job, but you’ve seen what he has achieved,” Giggs added.

“Why not give him the job and give him the money to him three or four players? I think we need to be competing with Liverpool and Manchester City.”

