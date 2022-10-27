Spurs captain Hugo Lloris struggling to understand VAR after European setback

London — Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris was left bewildered by VAR after his team were denied a win late on against Sporting Lisbon and qualification for the knockout phase of the Champions League. Spurs saw a Harry Kane goal disallowed for offside with the last kick of the game in what turned out to be a 1-1 draw at home to Portuguese side Sporting on Wednesday.

Even though television replays appeared to suggest the England captain was behind the ball when Emerson Royal headed it back across goal, the perpendicular lines ruled he was not. The decision denied the north London club an unlikely win after they had fallen behind to former striker Marcus Edwards’ first-half goal. Rodrigo Bentancur headed home an equaliser 10 minutes from the end. So furious was Spurs manager Antonio Conte, he was sent off in the ensuing touchline row and could now miss next Tuesday’s Group D match in Marseille, when his side will still need at least one point to reach the last 16.

"When it is so close it is very hard to decide," said World Cup-winning France goalkeeper Lloris following the match of the latest controversial VAR decision. "It is the technology and we start to get used to it, but it is a complicated period that we live in. "We know the rules obviously. The problem is when you look at the angle of the camera you don't know if the defender's foot is on the same line as Harry Kane's foot, it is very difficult to see.

"Also the line of the ball is a reference, but it is difficult to see and to identify the real line. "It is hard but it is the technology we have to trust and when it goes against you, you feel it is unfair but when it is in your side, then your feelings are very different." Lloris said Spurs' lacklustre first-half display - they were booed off at the break by their own supporters - was in part down to a tough pre World Cup schedule.

"Like every team, playing every three days you cannot play 90 minutes with intensity, so you miss 20 to 30 minutes in a game that we have to be more cautious and try to avoid conceding chances," he explained. Lloris, looking ahead to next week's match in southern France, added: "Obviously it is going to be like a final. Even if we have a small advantage because with a draw, it will be enough to go through. "It is a kind of game where we need to use our head, but also play with your feelings and heart and go with everything because every detail matters."