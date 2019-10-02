LILLE - A brilliant late strike by Willian earned an otherwise unimpressive Chelsea a 2-1 win at Lille in Champions League Group H on Wednesday.
Brazilian Willian volleyed home with 12 minutes left on his 300th Chelsea appearance after Tammy Abraham's opener had been cancelled out by Lille's Victor Osimhen in the first half.
Chelsea are third on three points behind second-placed Valencia who beat the Premier League side in the opening round of matches.
Ajax Amsterdam top the standings with a maximum six points after they claimed a 3-0 win at Valencia and Lille are bottom without a point.
"We are young and need to learn from our mistakes. We played a good game but in the end we have zero points. Maybe we didn't learn anything from the Ajax game," said Lille captain Jose Fonte.