Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

The Champions League fixtures have finally been confirmed

The Champions League trophy is placed on display before the start of the draw earlier this week. Picture: Murad Sezer/Reuters

The Champions League trophy is placed on display before the start of the draw earlier this week. Picture: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

Paris - Real Madrid open the defence of their Champions League title with an opening group match at Scottish champions Celtic after the fixtures were announced on Saturday.

The 14-time victors travel to Glasgow for their Group F clash on September 6, the same night that French champions Paris Saint Germain entertain Italian giants Juventus in Group H.

Story continues below Advertisement

Real Madrid's bitter rivals Barcelona are in the toughest looking group along with German champions Bayern Munich and Italian side Inter Milan.

Barca, though, open their Group C campaign against Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen whilst Bayern are away at Inter Milan on September 7.

Those games serve as the appetizer before Barcelona host Bayern on September 13.

More on this

Liverpool, beaten by Real in last season's final, travel to Napoli for their first Group A match on September 7.

Story continues below Advertisement

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City are also both away.

Chelsea - who beat City in the 2021 final - travel to Dinamo Zagreb in Group E and Manchester City are at Spanish side Sevilla in Group G on September 6.

Two other British clubs enter the fray on September 7 -- Tottenham Hotspur host Marseille in Group D whilst Rangers, who are in the same section as Liverpool, play Ajax in Amsterdam.

Story continues below Advertisement

The group stage has been compressed this season due to the World Cup kicking off in Qatar on November 20.

MATCH DAY 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday, September 6

Story continues below Advertisement

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen

Red Bull Salzburg v AC Milan

Celtic v Real Madrid

RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk

Sevilla v Manchester City

Paris SG v Juventus

Benfica v Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday, September 7

Ajax v Rangers

Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting Lisbon

Napoli v Liverpool

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto

Club Brugge v Bayer Leverkusen

Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen

Inter Milan v Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille

AFP

Related Topics:

FC BarcelonaReal Madrid CFBayern MunichSoccerTottenhamLiverpool

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP