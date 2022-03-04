Toni Kroos struggling for fitness ahead of Champions League clash with PSG

Madrid — Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is a doubt to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the midfielder will miss Madrid's game against Real Sociedad on Saturday. Madrid are tasked with overturning a 1-0 deficit against PSG in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, but Kroos may miss the game after sustaining an injury, reportedly to his hamstring.

Ancelotti said Kroos would need "five or six days" to recover while fellow midfielder Fede Valverde has been suffering with a fever and will also sit out the match against Real Sociedad in La Liga. "Valverde and Kroos are not available tomorrow," said Ancelotti in a press conference on Friday. "Valverde won't be a problem for the following game and Kroos as well, it's a small problem and I think, hopefully, they will recover very soon.

"They have been training up until the other day so I don't think they are going to lose sharpness in a few days." Madrid sit six points clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga. Real Sociedad are sixth, one point behind Barcelona in fourth, albeit having played a game more. AFP