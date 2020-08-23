Uefa president Ceferin to present Champions League trophy to winners

LISBON – Like at the Europa League final, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin will personally hand the Champions League trophy to the captain of the winning team on Sunday.

Uefa also said that he will hand the medals to players and officials after the final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio da Luz, and will not be wearing a face mask.

Ceferin did the same on Friday in Cologne after Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 for the Europa League trophy.

The Uefa boss has said he wanted the trophy presentation to be as authentic as possible under the coronavirus-related circumstances which saw the final stages and finals played behind closed doors in Germany and Portugal.

In order to achieve this, Ceferin and the other officials at the victory ceremony were tested for Covid-19 two days before each of the finals. As a result, they don't need a mask.