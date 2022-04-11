Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
UEFA sanction Atletico Madrid for racism at Man City Champions League clash

FILE - Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone. Photo by: Eddie Keogh

Published 1h ago

Lausanne — Atletico Madrid have been ordered to close part of their stadium and display a huge anti-racism sign at their Champions League return match with Manchester City, UEFA announced on Monday.

European football chiefs said Atletico Madrid fans had shown 'discriminatory behaviour' during the first-leg of their quarter-final at Manchester City.

Spanish sports daily Marca ran a video last week of Atletico fans making a Nazi salute during the game.

UEFA have told Atletico they must close a section of at least 5000 seats and place a '#NoToRacism' banner in the gap.

The Spanish champions lost the opener 1-0 on April 5 and host City in Madrid in the second leg on April 13.

AFP

