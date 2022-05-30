Uefa will compensate 2700 Champions League ticket holders denied entry to final

Paris - European football's governing body Uefa has undertaken to "compensate" 2,700 ticket holders who were "deprived" of the chance to see the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, France's Sports Minister said Monday. The start of Saturday's match at the Stade de France in Paris was delayed by 36 minutes as chaos reigned at the turnstiles with Liverpool fans prevented from entering the stadium.

Some were pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed by French riot police, others attempted to scale the barriers. Many were eventually able to access the ground after the match had started but others missed out entirely.

Real Madrid fans jumping the fences to get in with no ticket #ChampionsLeagueFinal #RealMadrid #LiverpoolVsRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/JWFU2mgUeL — . (@ByAlanF) May 28, 2022 "We have asked UEFA, who have agreed with us, that these people be precisely identified and receive immediate compensation for this frustration they have suffered", said Amelie Oudea-Castera during a press conference. She said there were 2,700 "non-activated" tickets corresponding to a group of people who had bought a ticket and who were "deprived" of the match".

