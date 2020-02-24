NAPLES – Barcelona's players will not let the club's off-field problems affect them when they face Napoli away in Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg tie, defender Gerard Pique said.
Barca fans waved handkerchiefs and called for club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign during Saturday's 5-0 La Liga win over Eibar after the club was embroiled in a scandal involving a firm hired to monitor coverage of the team on social media.
"I think this is being given too much importance," Pique told reporters. "We will concentrate on what we control, which is what happens on the pitch. The rest is noise and when the team is doing badly the noise is greater. But it's part of sport.
🔵🔴🗣 @3gerardpique on staying focused during such a big week . pic.twitter.com/Iyf1PBG6OA— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 24, 2020